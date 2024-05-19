Previous
May 19 by linnypinny
May 19

Tree and leaves...happy Sunday, my 365ers.
Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
katy ace
some great textures on the tree and a lovely peaceful backlground
May 19th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful half and half!
May 19th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Strong texture on the tree.
May 19th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Terrific half and half.
May 19th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Beautiful picture
May 19th, 2024  
