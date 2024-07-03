Previous
July 3 by linnypinny
July 3

See the blue jay watching my squirrel? He kept jumping around, trying to decide how best to get a peanut. Finally, he jumped from the railing and bopped squirrel on the head. Squirrel ignored him and kept right on eating. ♥
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Michelle
Typical squirrel - hang onto it's food!
July 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Funny antics.
July 3rd, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous story telling image, it must have been fun to watch.
July 3rd, 2024  
katy ace
Oh my goodness! That must have been so much fun to watch! Those Jays are pretty brazen. Terrific photo telling the story very well.
July 3rd, 2024  
