Previous
Photo 503
July 3
See the blue jay watching my squirrel? He kept jumping around, trying to decide how best to get a peanut. Finally, he jumped from the railing and bopped squirrel on the head. Squirrel ignored him and kept right on eating. ♥
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
4
1
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Views
14
Comments: 4
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
3rd July 2024 8:56am
Tags
entertainment provided by birds and squirrels
Michelle
Typical squirrel - hang onto it's food!
July 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Funny antics.
July 3rd, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous story telling image, it must have been fun to watch.
July 3rd, 2024
katy
ace
Oh my goodness! That must have been so much fun to watch! Those Jays are pretty brazen. Terrific photo telling the story very well.
July 3rd, 2024
