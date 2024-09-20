Sign up
Photo 549
September 20
Sunny and hot here today...wish it looked like this oldie shot.
20th September 2024
20th Sep 24
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
cloudy
Lesley
ace
Great drama
September 20th, 2024
winghong_ho
Lovely view and dramatic sky.
September 20th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Impressive dramatic sky.
September 20th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great capture of that atmospheric sky.
September 20th, 2024
katy
ace
Beautiful light with those very dramatic looking clouds! We had a promise of fall, but summer has come back with vengeance here
September 20th, 2024
Babs
ace
Such dramatic clouds.
September 20th, 2024
