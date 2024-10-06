Sign up
Photo 559
Photo 559
October 6
He's thinking about Autumn weather...Just an FYI...I may not post every day...helping the family with some things.♥
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
1
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4122
photos
160
followers
225
following
153% complete
552
553
554
555
556
557
558
559
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
26th October 2013 5:06pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
autumn
,
gargoyle
Mags
ace
Ozzie! LOL! He's up where you are too. Great shot.
October 6th, 2024
