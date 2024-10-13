Sign up
Previous
Photo 561
October 13
The pumpkin patch...tis the season...
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4124
photos
160
followers
225
following
153% complete
View this month »
554
555
556
557
558
559
560
561
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
5th October 2014 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pumpkins
Mags
ace
How cool! That stem looks like a hood ornament on a 1920s car.
October 13th, 2024
