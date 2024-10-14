Sign up
Previous
Photo 562
October 14
Love the colors of Autumn ♥
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
4
4
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4125
photos
160
followers
225
following
153% complete
555
556
557
558
559
560
561
562
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
4th October 2015 10:32am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
colors
,
pumpkin
KV
ace
Festive.
October 14th, 2024
katy
ace
This is really a very pretty variety of colors and shapes FAV
October 14th, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
ace
This is a great example of Fall, nice coloring
October 14th, 2024
Mags
ace
Great selection and capture!
October 14th, 2024
