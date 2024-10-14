Previous
October 14 by linnypinny
Photo 562

October 14

Love the colors of Autumn ♥
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Festive.
October 14th, 2024  
This is really a very pretty variety of colors and shapes FAV
October 14th, 2024  
This is a great example of Fall, nice coloring
October 14th, 2024  
Great selection and capture!
October 14th, 2024  
