October 17 by linnypinny
October 17

It was Halloween all year for this artist I used to visit at the Flea Market.
Lin

Agnes ace
What a creepy
October 17th, 2024  
katy ace
Very creepy indeed! I think you used SC in a perfect way here
October 17th, 2024  
