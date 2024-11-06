Previous
November 6 by linnypinny
November 6

I have some cute oracle cards that I use each day...today's advice was to spend less time on the computer and more time outside, making friends with a tree ♥
Lin

Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
