Photo 575
November 16
Another photo revisited...thanks for dropping by.
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
3
1
Lin
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
365 in 2023
FinePix F850EXR
24th November 2016 1:42pm
red
berries
Mags
ace
Beautiful nandina berries!
November 16th, 2024
Barb
ace
Very Christmasy-looking! Can it be only six weeks or so away?! Pretty photo!
November 16th, 2024
katy
ace
Beautiful, strong colors and a lovely composition
November 16th, 2024
