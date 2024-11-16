Previous
November 16 by linnypinny
November 16

Another photo revisited...thanks for dropping by.
Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Mags
Beautiful nandina berries!
November 16th, 2024  
Barb
Very Christmasy-looking! Can it be only six weeks or so away?! Pretty photo!
November 16th, 2024  
katy
Beautiful, strong colors and a lovely composition
November 16th, 2024  
