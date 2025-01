The South in Winter

So a couple of weekends ago, we had snow. The local weathermen predicted a blizzard and we were all going to die (OK, that's a little bit of an exaggeration). We actually got a couple of inches, melted in a couple of days. Then this week our low temps have been 5, 7, and 12 degrees Fahrenheit. So my heating unit decided to quit working. Fortunately, I was able to get it repaired by that evening. I'm ready for Spring.