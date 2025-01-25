Sign up
Photo 584
Wintry Decor
I developed a bottle brush tree obsession this season...there are more in other rooms ♥
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
4
1
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
winter
trees
deer
katy
ace
I like the simple beauty of these in this photo. FAV
January 25th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
They are. Cute and very effective.
January 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
So cute!
January 25th, 2025
haskar
ace
How lovely
January 25th, 2025
