Photo 585
Creating Balance
The pattern in a dipping bowl hand crafted in Nepal, representing balance and harmony. Happy Sunday ♥
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
24th January 2025 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bowl
,
balance
Mags
ace
Lovely pattern and capture!
January 26th, 2025
Marj
Cool !
January 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice pattern.
January 26th, 2025
