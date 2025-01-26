Previous
Creating Balance by linnypinny
Creating Balance

The pattern in a dipping bowl hand crafted in Nepal, representing balance and harmony. Happy Sunday ♥
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Mags ace
Lovely pattern and capture!
January 26th, 2025  
Marj
Cool !
January 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice pattern.
January 26th, 2025  
