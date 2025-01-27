Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 586
Calendar Girl
I love calendars...they are my favorite thing about January - I currently have 5 around the house. The scene above is from artist Joy Laforme. You will most likely see more of her work soon.
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4149
photos
160
followers
224
following
160% complete
View this month »
579
580
581
582
583
584
585
586
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
24th January 2025 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
calendars
,
artists
katy
ace
A nice wintery scene!
January 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close