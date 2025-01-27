Previous
Calendar Girl by linnypinny
Photo 586

Calendar Girl

I love calendars...they are my favorite thing about January - I currently have 5 around the house. The scene above is from artist Joy Laforme. You will most likely see more of her work soon.
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
160% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
A nice wintery scene!
January 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact