Photo 589
Days of Old
2014 - I miss my Ford peeps...I never dreamed that one day all work would be done from home and I would never enter our building again. I saw a Ford friend yesterday, which got me thinking back...sigh...
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
Lin
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Tags
friends
work
ford
Mags
A happy looking group of ladies!
January 31st, 2025
JackieR
Isn't Trump sending everyone back to the office?? What a happy crowd you look
January 31st, 2025
Agnes
So cosy
January 31st, 2025
