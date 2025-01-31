Previous
Days of Old by linnypinny
Days of Old

2014 - I miss my Ford peeps...I never dreamed that one day all work would be done from home and I would never enter our building again. I saw a Ford friend yesterday, which got me thinking back...sigh...
31st January 2025

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Mags ace
A happy looking group of ladies!
January 31st, 2025  
JackieR ace
Isn't Trump sending everyone back to the office?? What a happy crowd you look
January 31st, 2025  
Agnes ace
So cosy
January 31st, 2025  
