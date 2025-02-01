Previous
FEB FOR 1 by linnypinny
FEB FOR 1

Starting flash of red in the kitchen with the frig...or as I like to call it, the art gallery.
Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Carole Sandford ace
Great for the challenge. Ours is covered in fridge magnets of places that we’ve visited.
February 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
LOL! It's a great gallery and it's arranged so tidy!
February 1st, 2025  
