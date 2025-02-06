Sign up
Previous
Photo 594
FOR feb 2025
Slappy little footsteps - geese on the sidewalk. Thanks for dropping by.
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
4
1
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4157
photos
159
followers
193
following
162% complete
View this month »
587
588
589
590
591
592
593
594
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 in 2023
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
linnypinny-bw
,
for2025
,
feb25words
,
geese feet
Mags
ace
Splendid textures in your b&w!
February 6th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Love those feet.
February 6th, 2025
Dave
ace
Nice detail
February 6th, 2025
Erika
ace
Looks like a dinosaur!
February 6th, 2025
