Photo 601
FOR Feb 15
Three carved ivory pieces my great uncle purchased during his time in India (World War 2), Thanks for stopping by.
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4164
photos
159
followers
194
following
vintage
treasures
linnypinny-bw
for2025
feb25words
Mags
ace
Pretty little figurines!
February 15th, 2025
Dave
ace
Beautiful pieces
February 15th, 2025
