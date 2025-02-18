Previous
FOR Feb 18 by linnypinny
FOR Feb 18

Today's word...composition. Thanks for stopping by ♥
Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Susan Klassen
Lovely composition! Thank you for the follow.
February 18th, 2025  
Mags
Great capture! I love the bare tree and the moon.
February 18th, 2025  
katy
This is an absolutely stunning composition, Lin. FAV
February 18th, 2025  
