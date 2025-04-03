Sign up
Previous
Photo 620
The Art of Meditation
From one of my favorite meditation books...thanks for stopping by ♥
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
2
0
Lin
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4183
photos
159
followers
197
following
169% complete
613
614
615
616
617
618
619
620
Tags
30-subjects2025
katy
I’m guessing this is in your new room. It’s terrific advice.
April 3rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
An essential part of everyday life if only for a few minutes.
April 3rd, 2025
