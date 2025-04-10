Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 626
More Journals Please
I can't stop buying journals...this one is for my 2025 fictional readings...I'm starting on number 21 today. ♥
10th April 2025
10th Apr 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4189
photos
159
followers
197
following
171% complete
View this month »
619
620
621
622
623
624
625
626
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365 in 2023
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
books
,
journal
,
30-shots2025
moni kozi
Oh, i'm so curious now! Do you have a journal for types of readings? Do you finish the journal or simply change it when a new year starts? Do you write in pencil or ink? And most of all: what do you write?
April 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close