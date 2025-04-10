Previous
More Journals Please by linnypinny
Photo 626

More Journals Please

I can't stop buying journals...this one is for my 2025 fictional readings...I'm starting on number 21 today. ♥
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

moni kozi
Oh, i'm so curious now! Do you have a journal for types of readings? Do you finish the journal or simply change it when a new year starts? Do you write in pencil or ink? And most of all: what do you write?
April 10th, 2025  
