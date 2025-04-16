Previous
Not a Photo by linnypinny
Not a Photo

This moon is a postcard (which is displayed in the front room) I actually didn't realized how many moon related items I had until I started posting them. I may need more...perhaps a trip to Barnes and Noble is in the stars for me today!
Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
mittens (Marilyn)
So interesting looking.
April 16th, 2025  
