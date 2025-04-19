Previous
Love of trees by linnypinny
Photo 635

Love of trees

Painted on wood by an artist in Perry GA, this lovely tree was gifted to me by a friend years ago...it is one of my favorite items in the front room.
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
173% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Lovely painting!
April 19th, 2025  
Diana ace
I love it, reminds me of some stunning Japanese woodprints.
April 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact