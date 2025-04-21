Previous
Reaching Out by linnypinny
Photo 636

Reaching Out

Another framed image in the front room and a quote by Vera Nazarian - "Reaching out and taking someone's hand is the beginning of a journey".
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
174% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How beautiful, I love the quote!
April 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact