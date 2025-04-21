Sign up
Photo 636
Reaching Out
Another framed image in the front room and a quote by Vera Nazarian - "Reaching out and taking someone's hand is the beginning of a journey".
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
Lin
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Photo Details
Tags
linnypinny-bw
30-shots2025
Diana
How beautiful, I love the quote!
April 21st, 2025
