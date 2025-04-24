Sign up
Previous
Photo 637
Good Advice
Taking a moment and a breath can be helpful when dealing with stress, minor set-backs, and irritating people (which is a daily thing if you live in America)
24th April 2025
24th Apr 25
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
