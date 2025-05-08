Light and Dark

Good day/Bad day...So I ran errands this morning - did some "stockpiling" in case of future shortages (as predicted by the news folk). The good news was my preferred brands were available...bad news was spending over $300. Then the morning got worse when I went to the same gas station I've been going to for decades...the pump didn't turn off automatically as usual and gas went spilling everywhere...and then, when I finally get home from getting the car washed and grabbing lunch, there are geese on the rooftops, honking and carrying on like crazy...and again, in the 30+ years I've lived here, this is a first for the geese! What a morning!!!