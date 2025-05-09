Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 648
Watching
Here we have the lead goose waiting on the roof for his colleagues to arrive...bahahaha...thanks for dropping by.
9th May 2025
9th May 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4211
photos
158
followers
198
following
177% complete
View this month »
641
642
643
644
645
646
647
648
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
8th May 2025 10:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
roof
,
goose
,
mayhalf-2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close