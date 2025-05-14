Previous
Fence and Tree by linnypinny
Photo 651

Fence and Tree

for today's half/half...thanks for dropping by
14th May 2025 14th May 25

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
178% complete

Mags ace
So tranquil!
May 14th, 2025  
katy ace
The leaves almost look like shadows in this B&W version!
May 14th, 2025  
