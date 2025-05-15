Sign up
Photo 652
More Journals? Yes, Please
If you enjoy any kind of art (drawing, painting, scrapbooking, writing, junk journaling) this book by Keri Smith is a must buy. I'll be sharing more later ♥
15th May 2025
15th May 25
Lin
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Tags
journal
,
color
,
mayhalf-2025
katy
So much to see in this one and all those fabulous colors.
May 15th, 2025
Diana
It sure sounds like a fabulous pastime and looks great.
May 15th, 2025
Agnes
Love those kind of books
May 15th, 2025
