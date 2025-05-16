Previous
The Hail You Say by linnypinny
I can only remember a few times it has hailed since moving here in 1991... last week was the loudest and longest (close to 10 minutes) storm! And the same is predicted for this evening!
Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Agnes ace
Very special
May 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
That was quite a storm.
May 16th, 2025  
