Previous
Photo 654
And the Hail Fell
Half of the leaves on trees...half of the leaves on the ground...thanks for stopping by
18th May 2025
18th May 25
2
3
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4217
photos
156
followers
197
following
179% complete
View this month »
647
648
649
650
651
652
653
654
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
8th May 2025 5:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
mayhalf-2025
Diana
ace
Goodness that must have been quite a storm you had, well captured! I hope you had no damage.
May 18th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Your photo definitely shows the stormy weather.
May 18th, 2025
