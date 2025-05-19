Sign up
Photo 655
Photo 655
Plants
One focused, one blurry...thanks for stopping by♥
19th May 2025
19th May 25
3
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4218
photos
156
followers
197
following
179% complete
648
649
650
651
652
653
654
655
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
12th May 2025 8:30pm
Tags
plants
,
mayhalf-2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
nice half and half
May 19th, 2025
Agnes
ace
Beautiful shadow
May 19th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful variegated leaves.
May 19th, 2025
