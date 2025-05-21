Previous
Metal and Brick by linnypinny
Photo 657

Metal and Brick

For the half/half challenge...thanks for dropping by.
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
180% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great contrast.
May 21st, 2025  
Barb ace
Terrific half and half!
May 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact