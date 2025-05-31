Index Card A Day

I found a fun challenge on Instagram this week...participants decorate a 3x5 or 4x6 index card each day, starting June 1 - July 31. Now I'm not skilled at drawing or painting, but my artistic endeavors keep me sane in this totally insane country I live in, so I have decided to post my cards here....maybe this will keep me on track for both 365 and ICAD. If you would like more info, the group is on Instagram as indexcardaday (Tammy) and YouTube as Daisyyellowart. As always, thanks for stopping by.