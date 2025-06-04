Previous
June 4 by linnypinny
Photo 667

June 4

I had planned this idea for one of my index cards as soon as I heard about the challenge...what I didn't realize is how much of a trigger it is...I was surprisingly angry while I was creating this card...and now I have to buy more banned books!
4th June 2025

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6
182% complete

JackieR ace
Such an interesting list!
June 4th, 2025  
