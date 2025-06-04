Sign up
Photo 667
June 4
I had planned this idea for one of my index cards as soon as I heard about the challenge...what I didn't realize is how much of a trigger it is...I was surprisingly angry while I was creating this card...and now I have to buy more banned books!
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
1
2
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4230
photos
158
followers
197
following
182% complete
660
661
662
663
664
665
666
667
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
4th June 2025 7:38am
Privacy
Public
Tags
linnypinny-icad
,
i decide what to read
JackieR
ace
Such an interesting list!
June 4th, 2025
