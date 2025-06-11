Sign up
Photo 674
June 11
Black and white with a touch of red...thanks for stopping by.
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
2
0
Lin
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4237
photos
158
followers
198
following
184% complete
14
2
365 in 2023
Galaxy S23 FE
11th June 2025 6:46am
Tags
linnypinny-icad
Diana
Did you draw all those lines Lin?
June 11th, 2025
katy
I was wondering the same as
@ludwigsdiana
? If you did, I am impressed with your patience. It gives you a beautiful abstract photo.
June 11th, 2025
