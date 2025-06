June 13

So I have a plethora of art supplies. I've been pulling out boxes from the closet and garage to look for items I can use for the ICAD challenge and Wreck this Journal. Today I found a calendar of horror trivia from 2025! I had already pulled off the January pages - so why???WHY??? did I put it away? I have no clue, but the good news is I now have months worth of questions to answer...Hope everyone has a fun day. ♥