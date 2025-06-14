Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 677
June 14
Posting Saturday's index card a little early...my plan is to take a complete break from my electronics tomorrow - I don't want to accidently see any news...have a great weekend and see you Sunday (or Monday) ♥
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4240
photos
160
followers
199
following
185% complete
View this month »
670
671
672
673
674
675
676
677
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
13th June 2025 7:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
linnypinny-icad
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close