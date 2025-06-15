Sign up
Previous
Photo 678
June 15
Typical summer weather - sunshine, then storms, repeat and repeat...thanks for stopping by.
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
6
3
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4241
photos
160
followers
199
following
185% complete
Views
18
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
15th June 2025 8:14am
Tags
summer
,
linnypinny-icad
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is lovely and summery.
June 15th, 2025
Diane
ace
Such pretty patterns and designs! Made me smile.
June 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
What lovely designs!
June 15th, 2025
Marj
ace
Excellent print patterns to tell the story of summer.
June 15th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Cheerful.
June 15th, 2025
katy
ace
Love the Colors and summery vibes
June 15th, 2025
