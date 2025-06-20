Sign up
Photo 683
June 20
Practicing my drawing...thanks for the visit ♥
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
4
1
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4246
photos
160
followers
199
following
187% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
20th June 2025 8:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
linnypinny-icad
Diana
ace
I love this, you have a hidden talent Lin :-)
June 20th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks great.
June 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh lovely one!
June 20th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Sweet flower and block letters.
June 20th, 2025
