June 22 by linnypinny
So the forecast for this week is high in the mid-to-high 90s (F) with a real feel of over 100 every day...I will look at this index card and hopefully stay cool.
Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Mags ace
Sparkling snow flakes! Yes, thank goodness for AC!
June 22nd, 2025  
