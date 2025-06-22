Sign up
Previous
Photo 685
June 22
So the forecast for this week is high in the mid-to-high 90s (F) with a real feel of over 100 every day...I will look at this index card and hopefully stay cool.
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
1
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4248
photos
160
followers
198
following
187% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
22nd June 2025 7:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
linnypinny-icad
Mags
ace
Sparkling snow flakes! Yes, thank goodness for AC!
June 22nd, 2025
