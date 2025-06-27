Previous
June 27 by linnypinny
Definition: Learning someone's routine in order to avoid them. Bahahaha...I've been doing this for years...I didn't know there was a name for it (thanks, Instagram)
Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
LOL! Good one! Sounds like me avoiding my X. =)
June 27th, 2025  
Love all those watching eyes!
June 27th, 2025  
