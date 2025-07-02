Previous
July 2 by linnypinny
New purple paints...I took a quiz from my book called The Wonder of Color, which indicated that my personality color is purple. BTW, I love taking personality quizzes! Thanks for stopping by.
Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Mags ace
Lovely purple lines and dashes!
July 2nd, 2025  
Simply Amanda
So whimsical. Love t!
July 2nd, 2025  
katy ace
a nice colorful sense of motion in it!
July 2nd, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
What fun!
July 2nd, 2025  
