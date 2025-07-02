Sign up
Previous
Photo 695
July 2
New purple paints...I took a quiz from my book called The Wonder of Color, which indicated that my personality color is purple. BTW, I love taking personality quizzes! Thanks for stopping by.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
4
2
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4258
photos
160
followers
199
following
190% complete
View this month »
688
689
690
691
692
693
694
695
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
2nd July 2025 7:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
linnypinny-icad
Mags
ace
Lovely purple lines and dashes!
July 2nd, 2025
Simply Amanda
So whimsical. Love t!
July 2nd, 2025
katy
ace
a nice colorful sense of motion in it!
July 2nd, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
What fun!
July 2nd, 2025
