July 9 by linnypinny
Photo 702

July 9

One of the prompts in Wreck this Journal (by Keri Smith) is to write one word over and over...I decided to use this prompt on my ICAD project. Thanks for dropping by.
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Susan Wakely ace
This make an interesting artwork.
July 9th, 2025  
