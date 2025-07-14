Sign up
Photo 707
July 14
Another Monday index card...can't believe how time flies by...feels like I post a Monday card every couple of days...thanks for stopping by.
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
4
3
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Tags
linnypinny-icad
Diana
ace
A cool looking card and lovely colours.
July 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wonderful colors!
July 14th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Neat abstract
July 14th, 2025
Diane
ace
A good way to start Monday morning. Nice colors and wavy lines.
July 14th, 2025
