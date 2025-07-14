Previous
July 14 by linnypinny
Photo 707

July 14

Another Monday index card...can't believe how time flies by...feels like I post a Monday card every couple of days...thanks for stopping by.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
193% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A cool looking card and lovely colours.
July 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wonderful colors!
July 14th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat abstract
July 14th, 2025  
Diane ace
A good way to start Monday morning. Nice colors and wavy lines.
July 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact