July 17 by linnypinny
July 17

Easy and quick sticker index card today...thanks for dropping by.
17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
194% complete

Lou Ann ace
So “index card a day” is a challenge? Wow
July 17th, 2025  
Lin ace
@louannwarren Yes, it's a challenge on YouTube and Instagram...it runs from June 1 - July 31...I decided to post mine here.
July 17th, 2025  
