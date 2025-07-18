Sign up
Photo 711
July 18
More stress relieving lines and circles. Thanks for visiting.
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
2
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Diana
ace
If I did not have photography and 365 as a hobby, I could well imagine myself doing this too.
July 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
Looks like a ball of yarn. Well done!
July 18th, 2025
