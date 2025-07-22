Previous
July 22 by linnypinny
Photo 715

July 22

Guess who found some geometric stencils in a storage bin? Me, the answer is me (bahahaha). When you go through bins you've had forever, it's sort like shopping ♥
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
195% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What fun you must be having!
July 22nd, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
How fun!
July 22nd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool find and a great image.
July 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact