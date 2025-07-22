Sign up
Photo 715
July 22
Guess who found some geometric stencils in a storage bin? Me, the answer is me (bahahaha). When you go through bins you've had forever, it's sort like shopping ♥
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
3
1
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4278
photos
160
followers
200
following
195% complete
708
709
710
711
712
713
714
715
Tags
linnypinny-icad
,
the older the bin the bigger the surprise
Diana
ace
What fun you must be having!
July 22nd, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
How fun!
July 22nd, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool find and a great image.
July 22nd, 2025
