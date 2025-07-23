Previous
July 23 by linnypinny
Photo 716

July 23

Nine more days left in the index card a day challenge...time to bring out the stickers! Thanks for stopping by.
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
196% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
This is the perfect summertime card. It tells a terrific story of lazy summer days.
July 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact