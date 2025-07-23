Sign up
Previous
Photo 716
July 23
Nine more days left in the index card a day challenge...time to bring out the stickers! Thanks for stopping by.
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
1
0
Lin
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Tags
linnypinny-icad
katy
ace
This is the perfect summertime card. It tells a terrific story of lazy summer days.
July 23rd, 2025
