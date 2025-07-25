Sign up
Photo 718
July 25
More fun scribbling...Happy Friday!
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
4
1
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4281
photos
161
followers
201
following
196% complete
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
25th July 2025 8:01am
Privacy
Public
Tags
linnypinny-icad
Julie Ryan
ace
Looks fun and creative
July 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
Happy scribbles! They look very artsy to me.
July 25th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Nice scribbles! I doodle like this all the time- thankfully no one ever has to look at the "notes" I take during staff meetings- most of which are doodles like this!
July 25th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is cute looking.
July 25th, 2025
