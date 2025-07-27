Sign up
Photo 720
July 27
Soothing colors for a slow Sunday...thanks for stopping by.
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Tags
linnypinny-icad
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very nice.
July 27th, 2025
Agnes
ace
Nice work
July 27th, 2025
Mags
ace
It looks like stained glass. Beautiful!
July 27th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very cool
July 27th, 2025
